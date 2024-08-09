Smithson Valley wrestling and water polo coach, economics teacher passes away suddenly at age 57

SPRING BRANCH, Texas – A Smithson Valley High School wrestling and water polo coach and economics teacher passed away suddenly after an apparent medical episode during a water polo practice on Wednesday, according to the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung.

Tim Clarkson, 57, was pronounced dead after emergency response crews efforts failed to revive him and were unsuccessful. Smithson Valley High School athletic coordinator Larry Hill confirmed the incident to the Herald-Zeitung on Thursday.

“He was actually engaged in that [water polo] practice when he began to feel poorly and left the practice and went down to his office; that’s where it occurred,” Hill told the newspaper. “Someone came upon him as he was laid out and unconscious … efforts to revive him, both then and with the ambulance to come, were not successful.”

A Ranger he will always be.👆🏼 pic.twitter.com/nmtxEfq0gF — SV Ranger Athletics (@SV_Rangers) August 9, 2024

Smithson Valley principal Stacia Snyder later broke the news to both parents and staff in a statement.

“Coach Clarkson was a beacon of positivity at SVHS and cared for each person and student on this campus,” she said. “I ask that you please join me as we extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Clarkson family as they mourn their loss.”

The newspaper said during his time with the Rangers, Clarkson had success with the wrestling program as the girls team won three district championships and placed fifth in UIL Class 6A in 2022. During that same time, the boys won two district titles, two regional titles and placed fourth in UIL Class 5A in 2024, the newspaper said.

Clarkson was named the Texas High School Wrestling Coaches Association Class 5A Boys Coach of the Year in 2023.

“Today we mourn the unexpected passing of our Head Wrestling and Water Polo Coach Tim Clarkson. His enthusiasm and spirit was infectious. He genuinely cared about his kids and treated everyone with respect. The world is a better place because of him,” a social media post from the Smithson Valley Sports Medicine department said on X, also formerly known as Twitter.

Classes for Smithson Valley High School are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

The newspaper said counseling was offered to athletes on both the water polo and wrestling teams and will be also made available for other students at the start of the new school year.