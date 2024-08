(Copyright 2024 by The San Antonio Zoo - All rights reserved.)

Locals Day at the San Antonio Zoo.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is offering $8 admission tickets on Monday for Bexar County residents.

A press release said the discount is part of ‘Locals Day’ for Aug. 12.

Recommended Videos

Bexar County residents can explore the SA Zoo’s effort toward conservation, animal care, and education.

The release said people won’t want to miss the opportunity to engage with the nature and wildlife that the SA Zoo has to offer.

For more information on Locals Day, click here.