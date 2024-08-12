Chick-fil-A brings back Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, this time with a spicy option

Chick-fil-A will bring back its Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich on Aug. 26, 2024 with a spicy option.

A year after Chick-fil-A announced a seasonal shake-up to its original chicken sandwich, the restaurant is bringing it back with a new option to make it spicy.

The Honey Pepper Pimento Cheese Chicken Sandwich is the brand’s best-selling seasonal offering, according to Chick-fil-A.

Starting Aug. 26, the sandwich will be back on the menu along with a new spicy version.

The sandwich features the original Chick-fil-A chicken filet topped with custom-made pimento cheese and mild pickled jalapeños served on a toasted bun drizzled with honey. The spicy version will include the spicy chicken filet.

For those who like to keep it cool, there’s something sweet making a comeback.

The Banana Pudding Milkshake is going back on the menu after a 13-year hiatus. It’s Icedream mixed with bananas and vanilla wafer cookie crumbles and topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Coffee lovers can also try the flavor with the new Banana Frosted Coffee — a mix of the milkshake and cold-brewed coffee.