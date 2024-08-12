88º
San Antonio resident wins $1 million in lottery scratch game

Winning ticket to Millions Club was bought in Caldwell County

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

A San Antonio resident won $1 million after buying a winning ticket in the Texas Lottery scratch off game, Millions Club, in Caldwell County. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

AUSTIN, Texas – A San Antonio resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket in a Texas Lottery scratch game worth $1 million.

According to the Texas Lottery, the anonymous winner bought the winning ticket in the Millions Club scratch game at a convenience store in Dale, an unincorporated community in Caldwell County.

The winning ticket was the seventh of 10 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the game. Millions Club offers more than $161 million in total prizes.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.36, including break-even prizes.

