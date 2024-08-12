San Antonio resident wins $1 million in lottery scratch game

A San Antonio resident won $1 million after buying a winning ticket in the Texas Lottery scratch off game, Millions Club, in Caldwell County.

According to the Texas Lottery, the anonymous winner bought the winning ticket in the Millions Club scratch game at a convenience store in Dale, an unincorporated community in Caldwell County.

The winning ticket was the seventh of 10 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the game. Millions Club offers more than $161 million in total prizes.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.36, including break-even prizes.