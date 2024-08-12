Woman riding bike killed after being struck by two possible cars on city’s South Side, police say

Woman riding bike killed after being struck by two possible cars on city’s South Side

SAN ANTONIO – A 68-year-old woman riding a bicycle was hit and killed by as many as two vehicles on the city’s South Side early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called just before 2:30 a.m. to a convenience store near Southton Road on Loop 410.

Recommended Videos

Police said one of the cars that struck the woman had stopped to help her. The woman was dead once police arrived.

Officials said the woman had been accompanied with a man while riding her bike. The man was riding when he noticed he wasn’t behind her, so he went back and found her on the ground, police said.

Woman riding bike killed after being struck by two possible cars on city’s South Side (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The woman killed has not been identified.

The crash is currently under investigation, police said.