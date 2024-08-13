SAPD searching for missing 11-year-old girl with diagnosed medical condition

The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Nora Wade, 11, who is diagnosed with a medical condition.

SAN ANTONIO – Update:

Moments after this story was published, the girl was found, the San Antonio Police Department said.

Recommended Videos

Original story:

The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing girl with a diagnosed medical condition.

Nora Wade, 11, was last seen Tuesday morning in the 11000 Block Almond Park on the far Northwest Side. She was wearing a pink or gray shirt, gray joggers and black with white sneakers.

She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She is right-handed, has brown eyes and brown, straight above-the-shoulder-length hair.

Nora also goes by the names Mia and Amelia.

Anyone who has information about Nora’s whereabouts is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Departments Missing Person Unit at 210-207-7660.

SAPD wants to note that harboring a runaway child is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed $4,000 and/or confinement in jail for up to a year.