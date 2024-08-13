Wale to bring ‘Every Blue Moon Tour’ to Aztec Theatre in October

(Copyright 2024 by Live Nation Entertainment - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Hip-hop/Rap artist Wale announced a brand-new tour Monday, with an October stop at the Aztec Theatre.

A press release from Live Nation Entertainment said the “Every Blue Moon Tour” will make 32 stops around the United States, including four in Texas.

Recommended Videos

Wale is slated to perform songs from his discography and music from his upcoming eighth album, due this fall on Def Jam Recordings.

Tour attendees should be prepared to hear tracks from Wale’s debut album, “Attention Deficit,” which turns 15 years old in 2024.

Presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, Aug. 13, and general admission tickets will be available on Friday, Aug. 16.

Every stop of the ‘Every Blue Moon Tour’: