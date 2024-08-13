Wale to bring ‘Every Blue Moon Tour’ to Aztec Theatre in October

SAN ANTONIO – Hip-hop/Rap artist Wale announced a brand-new tour Monday, with an October stop at the Aztec Theatre.
A press release from Live Nation Entertainment said the “Every Blue Moon Tour” will make 32 stops around the United States, including four in Texas.
Recommended Videos
Wale is slated to perform songs from his discography and music from his upcoming eighth album, due this fall on Def Jam Recordings.
Tour attendees should be prepared to hear tracks from Wale’s debut album, “Attention Deficit,” which turns 15 years old in 2024.
Presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, Aug. 13, and general admission tickets will be available on Friday, Aug. 16.
Every stop of the ‘Every Blue Moon Tour’:
- Thu Sept. 19 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
- Fri Sept. 20 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
- Mon Sept. 23 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
- Wed Sept. 25 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
- Fri Sept. 27 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
- Sat Sept. 28 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
- Sun Sept. 29 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
- Tue Oct. 01 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
- Thu Oct. 03 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
- Fri Oct. 04 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
- Sat Oct. 05 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
- Mon Oct. 07 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland
- Tue Oct. 08 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
- Thu Oct. 10 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew’s Hall
- Fri Oct. 11 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago
- Sat Oct. 12 - Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater
- Mon Oct. 14 - Denver, CO - Summit
- Tue Oct. 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
- Fri Oct. 18 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
- Sat Oct. 19 - Seattle, Washington - Neptune Theatre
- Sun Oct. 20 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
- Wed Oct. 23 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
- Fri Oct. 25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
- Sat Oct. 26 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
- Sun Oct. 27 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
- Tue Oct. 29 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
- Thu Oct. 31 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas
- Fri Nov. 01 - Austin, TX - Emo’s Austin
- Sat Nov. 02 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston
- Tue Nov. 05 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues New Orleans
- Wed Nov. 06 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen Music Hall
- Thu Nov. 07 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City