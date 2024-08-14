1 person wounded in apparent drive-by shooting at South Side home, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One person was taken to an area hospital following an apparent drive-by shooting at a home on the city’s South Side early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 6:15 a.m. to the 5800 block of Analissa Street, not far from East Southcross and South Presa Street, after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, someone inside a vehicle drove up to the home and began firing, injuring one person. The victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

Police said at this time, the shooter is still at-large. A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.