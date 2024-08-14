Houston Street to be transformed with green spaces next month for International Park(ing) Day

Parking Day will be held throughout the day on Sept. 20

SAN ANTONIO – Houston Street parking meter spaces will be transformed later next month to celebrate International Park(ing) Day and create temporary green spaces for San Antonians and visitors to enjoy.

The event to activate the Houston Street Corridor on Sept. 20 is a collaboration between Centro San Antonio and the 80|20 Foundation.

Park(ing) Day started in 2005 in San Francisco and has since gone to 162 cities and 35 countries.

“Architects, creatives, designers, students, small business, and neighbors are encouraged to sign up to sponsor a space,” a news release said. “A sponsor is a community group, organization, small business, or activator that ‘sponsors’ a parking spot or streetscape and is responsible for creating/activating a small park or experience within the space.”

Anyone interested in sponsoring a space can fill out an online form to provide a basic concept outline for their planned 10x20 space. The form submission deadline is Friday, Sept. 6. Click here to access the website.

The spaces can be used for people to relax, create and play.

The theme for this year’s Park(ing) Day is “Parking Reform Activism” to highlight the need for street reclamation.

The event will be held throughout the day on Houston Street on Sept. 20.