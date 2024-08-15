TxDOT to close southbound lanes of Loop 410, south of I-35 for Binz Engleman Road this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers should be aware of road closures this weekend on Loop 410 on the city’s Northeast Side.

The closure will affect the southbound main lanes of Interstate 410 just south of the intersection with Interstate 35 at exit 30 for Binz Engleman Road.

As part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s I-35 Northeast Expansion Project, the closure will repair the road surface starting at 11 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday, weather permitting.

Map of closure of southbound main lanes of Interstate 410 just south of the intersection with Interstate 35 at exit 30 for Binz Engleman Road. (Texas Department of Public Transportation)

Travelers needing to drive through the area of Loop 410 will exit at Binz Engleman Road. Drivers will then drive through the southbound frontage road for 2,000 feet before reentering the southbound Loop 410 main lanes at the next entrance ramp.

