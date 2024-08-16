Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for 2022 fatal shooting outside motel

Noel Villarreal was sentenced to 60 years in prison Friday for the December 2022 shooting death of another man outside a motel.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to 60 years in prison Friday for the 2022 shooting death of another man outside a motel.

The sentence was handed down by 175th District Court Judge Cathrine Torres-Stahl after Noel Villarreal was found guilty of murder by a jury in the death of Ruben Martinez. Villarreal was also convicted of the charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

According to trial testimony, Villarreal shot and killed Martinez outside the Oyo Motel on Dec. 22, 2022, which was captured on camera. Another man was also wounded in the hand.

Villarreal had previously been convicted of felony offenses, including possession of a controlled substance and aggravated robbery, which enhanced the punishment range for the current charges.