99º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Police seek suspect in 2020 murder case involving body found wrapped in blanket

Shawn Michael Gaitan, 25, was killed in June 2020

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Crime Stoppers, SAPD, South Side
Shawn Michael Gaitan's body was found on June 27, 2020 (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Crime Stoppers are searching for a suspect in the murder of Shawn Michael Gaitan, 25, who was killed in June 2020.

Police were called to the area of Cacias and Hildebrandt roads on June 27, 2020, after a body was found on the side of the road wrapped in a blanket.

Recommended Videos

The body was later identified as Gaitan. Officers believe he was killed at a different location than where his body was found.

Gaitan had driven to the 5100 block of Sierra Street on the South Side the night before and met with three people at a home there. Investigators believe that’s where he was killed before his body was found at the other location the following day.

Gaitan’s vehicle was also reported missing and later recovered nearly a month after his death on July 15, 2020, in Austin.

Anyone with information about Gaitan’s death is asked to call San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest in the case.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Ivan Herrera, MSB, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.

email

instagram

Recommended Videos