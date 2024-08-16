Police seek suspect in 2020 murder case involving body found wrapped in blanket

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Crime Stoppers are searching for a suspect in the murder of Shawn Michael Gaitan, 25, who was killed in June 2020.

Police were called to the area of Cacias and Hildebrandt roads on June 27, 2020, after a body was found on the side of the road wrapped in a blanket.

The body was later identified as Gaitan. Officers believe he was killed at a different location than where his body was found.

Gaitan had driven to the 5100 block of Sierra Street on the South Side the night before and met with three people at a home there. Investigators believe that’s where he was killed before his body was found at the other location the following day.

Gaitan’s vehicle was also reported missing and later recovered nearly a month after his death on July 15, 2020, in Austin.

Anyone with information about Gaitan’s death is asked to call San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest in the case.