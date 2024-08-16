Rabid kitten bites human in Kerr County

KERR COUNTY, Texas – A sick kitten that later tested positive for rabies bit a resident in Kerr County over the weekend, according to the county’s animal services department.

Kerr County confirmed the cat was positive for rabies on Wednesday, making this the 14th case this year, the release stated.

The person who was bitten on Sunday before the cat had been tested for the disease was told how dangerous the deadly rabies is and advised to seek immediate medical attention, according to Kerr County Animal Services.

The last case of rabies reported in the county was at the end of May. Animal services said the disease has been confirmed in eight skunks, two raccoons, two foxes, one dog, and one cat this year.

This is not the first time the county has seen a rabid cat, Kerr County Animal Services Director Reagan Givens said.

“It isn’t unusual for these infected animals to be encountered in our neighborhoods – even inside city limits,” Givens said in a news release. “Please refrain from feeding or touching all wild animals, including feral dogs or cats.”

The Centers for Disease and Prevention Control said the deadly disease is rare in humans in the United States.

“Still, rabies poses a serious public health threat, because of its high death rate in people,” the CDC stated online.

If anyone sees an animal acting strangely and appearing sick, call Kerr County Animal Services with a description of the animal at 830-257-3100 or the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office at 830-896-1216.