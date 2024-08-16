Recall Roundup: Samsung electric slide-in ranges, H-E-B & CVS-brand formula, Ford Do-Not-Drive advisory

Recall Roundup: These toys may be toxic

SAN ANTONIO – More than a million Samsung slide-in electric ranges and thousands of cans of H-E-B and CVS-branded formula have been recalled. Plus, Ford has issued a Do-Not-Drive advisory.

Here’s what you need to know in this week’s Recall Roundup:

Samsung Electric Ranges Recall

Samsung is recalling more than 1.1 million slide-in electric ranges because their front-mounted knobs could accidentally be activated by humans or pets, posing a fire hazard.

The electric ranges were linked to 250 fires, 40 injuries and seven pet deaths.

They were sold nationwide at Best Buy, Costco, Home Depot, Lowe’s, and other appliance stores.

The models affected by the recall can be found here.

Contact Samsung at 833-775-0120 to receive model-compatible knob locks or covers to remedy the issue.

H-E-B & CVS-Brand Formula Recall

The company that manufactures H-E-B and CVS-branded Premium Infant Formula with Iron Milk-Based Powder has issued a voluntary recall.

The recall affects 16,500 cans of the store-branded formulas with vitamin D levels above the maximum permitted level.

Lot numbers include the following:

Product shipped to CVS beginning February 6, 2024, being recalled: T11LMYC – USE BY 11NOV2025 | Material: 975261, UPC: 050428318034

Product shipped to H-E-B Grocery Company, LP, beginning February 2, 2024, being recalled: T11LMXC – USE BY 11NOV2025 and T09LMXC – USE BY 09NOV2025 | Material: 788362, UPC: 041220164578

“For the vast majority of infants, short-term consumption of the affected lot codes is unlikely to cause adverse health implications,” the recall alert on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website said. “In a small subset of physiologically vulnerable infants (e.g., impaired renal function), there is the potential that consumption of the recalled product could result in health complications.”

There have been no reports of illnesses or adverse effects. Contact Perrigo Consumer Affairs at 1-800-538-9543 with questions and concerns and the FDA for any adverse effects.

Find more information about this recall here.

Ford Do Not Drive Advisory

Ford has issued a Do Not Drive advisory for customers who have missed the past safety recalls involving Takata airbag inflators.

More than 374,000 vehicles are impacted in the U.S.

The age of the vehicles makes the safety hazard even more serious and could cause severe injuries or death if the airbags explode.

The Do Not Drive advisory applies to all customers who have not completed recalls 15S21, 17S42 and 19S01, including driver and passenger airbag inflators in:

2004-2006 Ford Ranger trucks

2005-2014 Ford Mustang vehicles

2005-2006 Ford GT vehicles

And passenger airbag inflators in:

2006-2012 Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan, Lincoln MKZ / Zephyr vehicles

2007-2010 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX vehicles

2007-2011 Ford Ranger trucks

The age of these vehicles makes it increasingly possible that a part inside the airbag will explode and expel sharp metal fragments during a crash.

Parts to fix the issue are available at dealerships now, and owners are encouraged to repair their affected vehicles immediately.

Ford said it will continue to notify customers monthly through various communication channels. To find more recall information, click here.