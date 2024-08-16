100º
Whatacareer: Whataburger employee retires after 54 years

Connie Claxton began working for the burger icon in 1970

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Myra Arthur, Anchor/Reporter

DALLAS – Connie Claxton said it was love at first bite.

Claxton thought Whataburger had the best burger she had ever tasted, so she decided to work for the burger icon. Claxton has been employed with the restaurant since 1970.

During her 54-year career with Whataburger, Claxton has worked at 10 locations, including one where she met her husband.

“I would take his order. He had a special needs boy. He was so kind to him and I thought, ‘Man, what would it be like to be married to him?’” Claxton said.

They were married for three decades until he passed away 11 years ago.

Claxton’s commitment to Whataburger, however, never wavered. She became as legendary as the burgers she serves.

The fast food restaurant chain threw her a party this past Tuesday — her final day of work at a restaurant east of Dallas.

Claxton said she had a hard time sleeping before her final shift.

