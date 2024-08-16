Wounded veteran gets custom home built, donated by nonprofit

BULVERDE, Texas – After two years of waiting, a local war veteran and Purple Heart recipient was donated a fully wheelchair-accessible house on Friday.

Sgt. Anesi “Maverick” Tu’ufuli and his family were given the keys to a brand new home in Bulverde from Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors and the Home Depot Foundation.

“The excitement is through the roof, I’m blown away, this is not what I expected, this is above and beyond from what I thought was going to happen. Being here, seeing all this, it’s like I’m watching a show, I’m in the show right now really!,” Maverick said.

In 2005, Maverick was on a tour of duty in Iraq when he stepped on an improvised explosive device, which resulted in the loss of his left leg and a portion of his right leg. Since then, Maverick has gotten a prosthetic leg and uses a wheelchair for most of his day-to-day activities. The lack of accessibility has become a bigger issue over time, his family says.

“Why shouldn’t they [veterans] have everything that they need after what they’ve done for this country?,” said Alex Karalexis of Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors.

Karalexis said Maverick and his family first reached out to their nonprofit two years ago. Since then, organizers have partnered with the Home Depot Foundation to build a 2,800- square-foot house in Bulverde, complete with wheelchair accessible features like wide walkways, low countertops, and a specially designed shower.

“We’re also providing all of the furniture inside. He doesn’t know that yet and won’t know until we hand him the keys,” said Heather Prill of the Home Depot Foundation.

“I’m going to be roaming around all over the place! There’s so much space for my chair, I’m not worried about hitting anything on the corners!” Maverick said.

The war veteran and his family said they are beyond grateful for the help they’ve received and are encouraging other veterans to reach out for the services they need.

“This is the way of serving people that served, helping them by giving back. Not all of us come back 100%,” Maverick said. “Something like this, it may help them to bring them back to their home”.