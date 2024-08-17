8-year-old girl injured in crash involving Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD bus, Schertz police say

Schertz – An 8-year-old girl is recovering from her injuries following a crash involving a Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD bus on Friday, Schertz police said.

Authorities said they were dispatched around 3 p.m. to Storm King and Black Butte near Interstate 35 for a collision involving a pedestrian. Schertz police did not confirm if the girl was hit by the bus, saying the incident was under investigation.

When officers arrived, they found an 8-year-old girl with non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

A news release states police are investigating the incident with the district and the child.

This is an ongoing investigation. Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD began classes for the new year on Thursday.