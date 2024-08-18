93º
Trader Joe’s Mango Tangerine Scented Candles recalled due to high flames hazard

Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been 14 reported incidents of high flames

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Trader Joe’s Mango Tangerine Scented Candles (Credit: CPSC)

Did you buy a Mango Tangerine Scented Candle at Trader Joe’s this summer? The retailer is recalling them due to a fire hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said the Mango Tangerine Scented Candle’s flame can spread from the wick to the wax and cause larger flames than expected.

Here’s what you need to know about the recall

  • Consumers should stop using the product immediately.
  • There have been 14 incidents involving high flames, including three reports of minor property damage and two minor burns, according to CPSC.
  • About 653,000 candles were sold in the U.S. at Trader Joe’s stores and under its brand in June 2024 for about $4 each.
  • The Mango Tangerine Scented Candles have white-colored wax with a cotton wick in a tin container and weigh 5.7 ounces.
  • The SKU at the bottom of the tin container reads: 56879.

Next steps

You can return the candle to any Trader Joe’s story for a full cash refund of $4, according to CPSC.

Another option is to complete a product feedback form online here to receive a $4 Trader Joe’s gift card by mail.

“Consumers will receive a response from Customer Relations requesting a receipt or a photo of the candle,” CPSC said in its recall alert.

For any questions or concerns, contact Trader Joe’s at 833-771-0299 or online here.

