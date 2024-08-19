Back-to-school driver, pedestrian safety tips

SAN ANTONIO – Crashes are one of the leading causes of death for school-aged children. The afternoon hours are particularly dangerous as nearly one-third of child pedestrian fatalities occur between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Last year, there were more than 8,000 motor vehicle crashes on Texas roads involving pedestrians and cyclists.

Kids are particularly vulnerable because they are small, less visible to drivers, and do not always make safe decisions near streets.

Here are some safety tips for back to school from AAA:

Eliminate distractions and put down cell phones as children often cross the road unexpectedly and may emerge suddenly between parked cars.

Ensure students remove headphones or turn down the volume so they can hear what is happening around them.

Communicate to your students how important it is to always watch out for cars and make eye contact with drivers before crossing a street or crosswalk, so the driver sees them.

