Floresville High School counselor arrested, accused of striking a child

Heather DuBose taken into custody on Comal County warrant for injury to a child

Pachatta Pope, Content Gatherer

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Floresville ISD. (Google Maps)

FLORESVILLE, Texas – A Floresville Independent School District counselor was arrested and charged with injury to a child following her indictment in Comal County.

Heather Maire Dubose was taken into custody Thursday, more than eight months after she was indicted by a Comal County grand jury.

Dubose, according to Floresville ISD’s website, works as a high school counselor.

According to the indictment obtained by KSAT Monday, DuBose is accused of striking a child younger than 14 years old with what was described as a pen holder or cup in May 2021.

Court paperwork classifies the charge as a state jail felony.

KSAT contacted Floresville ISD about DuBose’s arrest.

In response, the district issued a statement claiming the child was not a Floresville ISD student and that the incident did not involve the district.

The statement said that the district is cooperating with law enforcement.

FISD’s communications specialist told KSAT Friday that Dubose was still employed with the district and any action taken would depend on the results of the investigation.

Dubose was booked into the Wilson County Jail and her bond was set at $5,000.

Wilson County Jail officials had yet to release a copy of her mugshot as of Monday afternoon.

Pachatta Pope

Dillon Collier

