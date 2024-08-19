95º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

The rules of the road also apply to pedestrians

Wherever we’re going, when we need to get from here to there, we have a lot of choices for modes of transportation

Stephanie Leonard, Special Events Coordinator

Tags: KSAT Community, Safety, KSAT Kids
People crossing the road at the foot-crossing. (2024)

SAN ANTONIO – Whether you’re walking, riding a bike or a skateboard or you’re in a wheelchair or quadricycle, you must obey ordinances and laws that have been set in place.

Nothing here may come as a surprise, but the best way to be in control of your safety and well-being is by practicing great safety habits.

Recommended Videos

Walkers and runners:

  • The crosswalk gives pedestrians the right of way and it’s the safest place to cross the street, if there is no crosswalk look to cross at an intersection.
  • Use the sidewalk, don’t walk on the street but if there are no sidewalks, walk on the edge of the street facing traffic and put as much distance between you and traveling vehicles as possible
  • Look up from your device and turn down the volume, remember to look left, right and then left again; be on the lookout for vehicles coming from any direction
  • Before crossing the street, make sure the driver can see you; try making eye contact with the driver just before crossing

Bicyclists:

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts.

Interested in partnering with KSAT Community? Get in touch by filling out this form.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Stephanie Leonard is the Special Events Coordinator for KSAT Community. She enjoys writing and producing video and digital content.

email

Recommended Videos