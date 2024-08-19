The rules of the road also apply to pedestrians

SAN ANTONIO – Whether you’re walking, riding a bike or a skateboard or you’re in a wheelchair or quadricycle, you must obey ordinances and laws that have been set in place.
Nothing here may come as a surprise, but the best way to be in control of your safety and well-being is by practicing great safety habits.
Walkers and runners:
- The crosswalk gives pedestrians the right of way and it’s the safest place to cross the street, if there is no crosswalk look to cross at an intersection.
- Use the sidewalk, don’t walk on the street but if there are no sidewalks, walk on the edge of the street facing traffic and put as much distance between you and traveling vehicles as possible
- Look up from your device and turn down the volume, remember to look left, right and then left again; be on the lookout for vehicles coming from any direction
- Before crossing the street, make sure the driver can see you; try making eye contact with the driver just before crossing
Bicyclists:
- Protect your head, be sure to wear a properly fitted safety helmet; it should not be loose fitting:
- Riding your bicycle on the sidewalk is the safest place, but if there is no sidewalk, ride your bike in the same direction as traffic and stay as far to the right-hand side as possible
- Bicyclists must uphold the same laws as motorists. When it’s necessary to take your bike across a crosswalk, dismount, walk your bike across the crosswalk and yield to pedestrians to prevent accidents and collisions
