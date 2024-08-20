87º
Brandeis Broncos football embark on new era under Coach Lewis

The Broncos open the season against the O’Connor Panthers

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

At the helm of Brandeis’ first-year head coach Kemmie Lewis, the Broncos are aware they have an uphill battle as the high school football season nears.

Many would view the position that Coach Lewis is in as an intimidating task – leading a program with the pressure of high expectations.

District 27-6A is loaded with talented football players across the district.

But, while the Broncos have had to be diligent students to learn Lewis’ system, morale is high, and the team believes they’ll build on last year’s 5-6 season. Brandeis finished last season with a 4-4 district record, which placed them fourth in the district.

Brandeis opens its season with ‘The Crush Game’ against the O’Connor Panthers under the Thursday Night Lights on Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.

