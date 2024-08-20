Brush fires burns acres of land in Wilson County, officials say

Two fires burned in Wilson County in the last two days

WILSON COUNTY, Texas – A second fire sparked in Wilson County on Tuesday afternoon, according to Wilson County Fire Rescue.

On Monday, a brush fire in Wilson County burned 20-30 acres of land, officials said. It is unknown how much land was burned on Tuesday.

Recommended Videos

While temperatures rise in Texas, Wilson County Fire Chief Adam Strzelczyk said it is the ideal weather for a fire to start.

“With this heat, it is very difficult. When humidity drops and the wind picks up, that is prime weather for a fire to grow,” Strzelczyk said.

It is possible Tuesday’s fire began with someone burning trash, but it is still under investigation, according to fire officials.

The United States Forestry Service is bringing a bulldozer to cut a containment line around the fire to make sure the fire will not continue to spread.

No injuries were reported from the two fires, and no homes were damaged.