Try these diabetes care tips during hot days

Experts agree the best way to prevent complications from diabetes is to eat a healthful diet, exercise regularly, check your blood sugar often, and take your medicine correctly.

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas heat can be unbearable, and for people with diabetes, it can really be challenging dealing with scorching temperatures.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes will feel the heat more than people who don’t have it.

People should be checking their blood sugar levels constantly. It’s also important to recognize what low blood sugar feels like and how to treat it.

Here are some tips from the CDC to help keep your blood sugar at an average level.

Always drink plenty of water, regardless if you’re not thirsty. This helps you stay hydrated at all times.

Avoid drinking alcohol and caffeine. This includes coffee, soda and energy drinks because it can cause water loss and increase blood sugar levels.

Physical activity is essential to manage diabetes, but it’s best to do it in the early morning or evening when temperatures are lower. You can also workout indoors if there is air conditioning. You will need to check your blood sugar before, during and after you’ve been active. This can affect how much insulin you will use.

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing.

If you plan to head outdoors, wear sunscreen and a hat. Sunburn can raise your blood sugar levels.

Don’t be barefoot, even if you’re heading to the beach or the pool.

Go inside a building with air conditioning to stay cool. During excessive heat, a room fan will not cool you enough.

Diabetes medications, supplies and equipment also get affected by the heat. Do not leave insulin or oral diabetes medicine in direct sunlight or in a hot car, according to the CDC.

If you are traveling, keep the insulin and other medicine in a cooler, but do not place them directly on ice or a gel pack.

You can find more information on managing diabetes on the CDC website.