Man found dead in murder-suicide identified by Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office

Deputies were called to the 7100 block of Quarter Moon, near I-10, around 1:55 p.m. Saturday.

CONVERSE, Texas – A man who died in a murder-suicide inside a northeast Bexar County home was identified Wednesday by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence around 1:55 p.m. on Aug. 17 in the 7100 block of Quarter Moon.

Recommended Videos

Upon arrival, deputies found Yeqin Huang, 62, dead from gunshot wounds inside the home, BCSO said.

In addition to Huang, deputies said 59-year-old Qing Xing was also found dead inside the residence. Xing was identified on Aug. 20.

The sheriff’s office said Xing and Huang were in a relationship, but the nature of their relationship was unclear.

According to the medical examiner’s office, Xing died of a gunshot wound to the head. Her death was ruled a suicide.

Huang died of multiple gunshot wounds, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

There were approximately 10 gunshot wounds in total to both Xing and Huang, deputies said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, there is a long list of resources on KSAT’s Domestic Violence page which includes a breakdown of what abuse is, and how it builds gradually.

If you are in crisis, you can:

- call or text 911

- call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233

- call the local Family Violence Prevention Services, which runs the shelter (Crisis Number: 210-733-8810, Programs and Administration: 210-930-3669)

- call the Bexar County Family Justice Center at 210-631-0100.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: