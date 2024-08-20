105º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Woman killed in double shooting inside northeast Bexar County home identified

Victim identified as Qing Xing, 59

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

Tags: Shooting, Northeast Bexar County, BCSO
Deputies were called to the 7100 block of Quarter Moon, near I-10, around 1:55 p.m. Saturday. (Zaria Oates, KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was among two people found fatally wounded inside a northeast Bexar County home has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The woman was identified as Qing Xing, 59.

Recommended Videos

The ME’s Office ruled Xing died of a gunshot wound to the head. Her manner of death was suicide.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office found Xing and a 62-year-old man in a home in the 7100 block of Quarter Moon, near Interstate 10, around 1:55 p.m. on Saturday.

The other victim was a man, who has not been identified. BCSO said the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The victims were in a relationship, but it wasn’t clear what the relationship was.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email

Ivan Herrera, MSB, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.

email

instagram

Recommended Videos