Woman killed in double shooting inside northeast Bexar County home identified

Deputies were called to the 7100 block of Quarter Moon, near I-10, around 1:55 p.m. Saturday.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was among two people found fatally wounded inside a northeast Bexar County home has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The woman was identified as Qing Xing, 59.

The ME’s Office ruled Xing died of a gunshot wound to the head. Her manner of death was suicide.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office found Xing and a 62-year-old man in a home in the 7100 block of Quarter Moon, near Interstate 10, around 1:55 p.m. on Saturday.

The other victim was a man, who has not been identified. BCSO said the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The victims were in a relationship, but it wasn’t clear what the relationship was.