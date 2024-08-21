New Braunfels Recycle Center evacuated after possible military ordnance found

NEW BRAUNFELS – New Braunfels police have evacuated the Recycle Center and the City Municipal Facility after an object believed to be a military ordnance was discovered at the center.

In a Facebook post, New Braunfels police said the object was dropped off at the recycling center in the 300 block of Butcher Street along with other non-alarming recyclable items.

It eventually caught the attention of the staff at the recycling center and they called the police and fire departments.

The city’s spokesperson told KSAT the evacuation only affects those within a 500-foot radius of the center and city building, and emphasized that the action is only a precaution.

To notify residents in the area, the city activated its Emergency Alert Notification system as known as Reverse 911.

Both residents and city employees have been relocated to the New Braunfels Civic-Convention Center on Seguin Avenue.

South Castell Avenue is closed from Butcher Street to Coll Street.

NBPD said the closure of the area could last between two and three hours. Drivers should expect delays in the area and find alternate routes.

No civilians or emergency personnel have been injured.

A specialized team from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland Air Force Base was contacted to secure the object.

So far, exactly what the object is has not been released, but a military ordnance is a term that can be used to describe military ammunition, weapons, and/or other supplies.

This story will be updated as New Braunfels officials release more information.