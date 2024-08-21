SA nonprofit supporting young adults with special needs rents pools to help members cool down

SAN ANTONIO – As many students in the San Antonio area head back to school, the summer heat is still going strong. Swimming remains a great option if you’re looking to cool off and have fun, but with many public pools adjusting their hours, you might find your choices limited unless you own a pool.

For the folks at SA Life Academy — which runs a continued day program for adults with special needs and serves over 130 families in the San Antonio area — a private pool provides more than just a way to cool off. It allows the group to socialize and have fun without being overwhelmed in a public pool setting.

“Being able to come to a pool helps with motor skills and sensory experiences. But more importantly, it allows our group to kick back, relax, and enjoy time with friends,” said Abby Inzurriaga, assistant program director and lead teacher at SA Life Academy.

Inzurriaga notes that private pool access is a valuable resource to help enrich the lives of those in their care.

“It’s really helpful to be able to have things such as Swimply so that we were able to not be at a big, huge pool, which can seem very overwhelming for a lot of our adults,” Inzurriaga said. “I can request the time, make sure it’s available, and then just, you know, I put down that we’re a group of adults with special needs. And, then, it’s literally as easy as that. It sends off the request, and then, you know, for this location specifically, I usually get a confirmation within about 20 minutes.”

SA Life Academy aims to integrate adults with special needs into the community through various activities, including recreation. Inzurriaga said the Swimply app and website simplify the process, making it easier for groups to access private pools and enjoy social time together.

When asked about his favorite part of swimming with friends, 19-year-old Ryan Higgins responded, “We do water gun shooting, and I like the inner tube with some balls right there.”

Inzurriaga said, “Something that we really like to say and our motto is ‘to do life together,’ because I think that’s truly what it is,” said Inzurriaga. “By getting our adults out into the community, we’re also showing the community them as well as them the community.”