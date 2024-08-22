Closures planned for Interstate 35, Loop 1604 interchange this weekend

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – As a part of an ongoing project, the Texas Department of Transportation announced a series of closures set to go into effect this weekend at a busy interchange.

The closures — which will last between 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23 and 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26 — will affect the following areas of the Interstate 35 and Loop 1604 interchange on the Northeast Side:

Full closure on the westbound and eastbound main lanes of Loop 1604

Full closure on the westbound and eastbound collector ramps of Loop 1604

Full closure on I-35 southbound to Loop 1604 eastbound connector ramp

Full closure on I-35 northbound to Loop 1604 westbound

TxDOT said the closures will be implemented while steel girders are installed as a part of its I-35 Northeast Expansion project plan.

The agency also laid out detour information for drivers to use this weekend.

For drivers traveling from Loop 1604 eastbound west of I-35 to Loop 1604 eastbound east of I-35, traffic on Loop 1604 eastbound’s main lanes will use the collector ramp to Interstate 35 southbound’s main lanes and then exit on Pat Booker Road. Next, motorists will remain on the frontage road and turn right onto the I-35 access road’s bridge to reach the I-35 northbound frontage road. Drivers will then stay on the frontage road, continue through the Pat Booker Road intersection and drive onto the Loop 1604 eastbound entrance ramp.

Drivers traveling from Loop 1604 westbound to I-35 southbound will use the collector ramp to enter I-35 northbound’s main lanes. Traffic looking to return to the main lanes of Loop 1604 westbound or I-35 southbound will have to use the Olympia Parkway exit (Exit 173) and use the Olympia Parkway bridge to access I-35 southbound’s frontage road. Drivers can then use the entrance ramp to enter I-35 southbound’s main lanes or re-enter Loop 1604 westbound’s main lanes by entering its collector ramps.

For drivers traveling from I-35 northbound to Loop 1604 westbound, all I-35 northbound travelers will need to use the Olympia Parkway exit (Exit 173) to access the I-35 southbound frontage road and use the entrance ramp to enter I-35 southbound’s main lanes. Travelers can then enter the westbound main lanes of Loop 1604 by entering Loop 1604′s collector ramps.

Drivers traveling from I-35 southbound to Loop 1604 eastbound will use the collector ramp to enter Loop 1604 westbound’s main lanes. Motorists will then use the Lookout Road exit and the turnaround at the Lookout Road intersection to enter the Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road. Next, drivers will need to remain on the frontage road and follow the signs to the I-35 southbound frontage road and the Pat Booker Road intersection. Traffic will then continue through the intersection and turn right onto the I-35 access road bridge to get to the I-35 northbound frontage road.

After completing those steps, travelers will then need to remain on the I-35 northbound frontage road to access the Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road, continue through the Pat Booker Road intersection and use the next entrance ramp to enter the main lanes of Loop 1604 eastbound.