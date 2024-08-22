99º
Crime Stoppers searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run on West Side

Antonio Gonzalez Almeida, 51, was struck while walking early in the morning on June 2

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Antonio Gonzalez Almedia, 51, was struck by a white SUV on June 2, 2024. (Crime Stoppers)

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers and San Antonio police are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run death that happened in early June on the West Side.

Antonio Gonzalez Almedia, 51, left La Rancherita Night Club around 1:49 a.m. on June 2. Police said he was walking south in the 400 block of Historic Old Highway 90 when he was hit by a car.

A witness said they saw a white SUV traveling east after the driver struck Almedia and fled the scene, according to police.

Almedia was pronounced dead from his injuries after the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. Tipsters could be eligible for a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Callers can remain anonymous.

