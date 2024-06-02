Driver in white SUV hits, kills pedestrian on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said it is searching for a suspect accused of striking and killing a pedestrian with their SUV.

The collision happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Historic Old Highway 90 near West César E. Chávez Boulevard.

Authorities said a 50-year-old man was walking south on Historic Old Highway 90 when he was struck by a driver in a white SUV traveling eastbound.

The white SUV left the scene before emergency responders arrived at the scene. When they did, police said the man was pronounced dead.

The victim has not yet been identified.

If SAPD can identify and arrest the driver, officers said they will be charged with failing to stop and rendering aid to the victim.

The department said its investigation remains ongoing.