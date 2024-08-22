Singer Michael Bolton set to perform at Majestic Theatre in 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Singer Michael Bolton is coming to San Antonio in February 2025.

Bolton is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 4, 2025, at the Majestic Theatre, located at 224 E. Houston St.

Recommended Videos

The Grammy Award winner is set to play his timeless hits, which include pop, rock, soul and classical, according to the Majestic Theatre’s website.

ATG Entertainment presale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22.

Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, and can be purchased online.