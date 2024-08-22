83º
Local News

Singer Michael Bolton set to perform at Majestic Theatre in 2025

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Aug. 23

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

(Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images) (Medios y Media, 2023 Medios y Media)

SAN ANTONIO – Singer Michael Bolton is coming to San Antonio in February 2025.

Bolton is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 4, 2025, at the Majestic Theatre, located at 224 E. Houston St.

The Grammy Award winner is set to play his timeless hits, which include pop, rock, soul and classical, according to the Majestic Theatre’s website.

ATG Entertainment presale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22.

Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, and can be purchased online.

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

