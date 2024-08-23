A Batman-like gadget used to lasso suspects is in the hands of dozens of Texas law enforcement agencies

SEGUIN, Texas – More law enforcement agencies across Texas are lassoing suspects using a tool called BolaWrap. The device uses compressed air to shoot a kevlar cord with two small hooks around the legs or arms of a person, immobilizing them.

“We often encounter people who are not complying, that are not necessarily resisting in a threatening manner, but they are not complying, and we are going to have to stop them,” Seguin Police Department Chief Jason Brady said.

Brady said the department does not consider the new tool as a use of force but as a temporary restraint. He also said the tool will be handy when responding to mental health calls.

I wanted to see the device in action, so I let them use the BolaWrap on me.

In a matter of a split second, I was tied up and had little to no mobility in my upper or lower body. There was a slight sting, but I was fine and experienced no injuries.

“It’s going to provide maybe a couple of moments of disorientation where we’re able to get close and get hands-on,” Brady said. “Because it’s not injecting any sort of electricity or anything like that, if the person is walking or running away, they’re able to use their hands if they go down.”

Brady said his department has only had BolaWrap for 10 months and is still in the testing phase. However, he said he has liked what he has seen so far.

Last week, Buda Police Department Chief Bo Kidd made his pitch for the BolaWrap at the Texas House Committee on Homeland Security and Public Safety.

“I’m not suggesting any existing tools should come off of an officer’s belt,” Kidd said at the Texas House Committee Homeland Security & Public Safety Meeting. “I’m simply encouraging the Legislator to look at adding new tools that can result in better outcomes.”

KSAT reached out to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and the San Antonio Police Department. At this time, both agencies said that they are not using the device.

However, at some stage, 59 law enforcement agencies in Texas have implemented BolaWrap. Many of them are located near or around San Antonio and Bexar County.