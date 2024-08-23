CPS Energy highlights resilience, curbing emissions in 2023 community impact report

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy released a report on Wednesday highlighting the impacts of the utility’s ongoing strategic plan on the community last year.

The 23-page document highlights measures to address energy equity, increase sustainability and curb greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Recommended Videos

“This is a pivotal moment for the future of energy,” CPS Energy president and chief executive officer Rudy D. Garza said in the report. “As energy needs increase and change, we are rising to not only meet those needs, but truly stay connected with our community.”

The report’s first page introduces the strategic plan, referred to as Vision 2027, and touches on a topic hotly contested earlier this year: rate hikes.

The 4.25% rate increase went into effect on Feb. 1, resulting in an average $4.45 monthly increase for residential customers.

“Rate increases are never easy, but City Council stepped up to the plate to ensure that CPS Energy is adequately funded to retain its resilience, bolster its sustainability, and provide first-class service to its customers,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in the report.

A central aspect of powering the city’s future — including attaining net-zero carbon emissions — is replacing or retrofitting existing fossil fuel generation methods, according to the Vision 2027 strategic plan.

“I’m proud of the work CPS Energy did in 2023 to serve our community while also remaining focused on our mission of growing into the utility our community will need in the future,” Garza said in the report. “Our Vision 2027 strategic plan will continue to guide us through this time of transformation.”

Resiliency, in its many forms, is a trend in the report.

The utility highlights its commitment to environmental stewardship and supporting infrastructure resilience.

An emphasis is also placed on continued alignment with the Climate Action & Adaptation Plan (CAAP).

The plan, adopted in 2019, aims to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. The reduction in GHG emissions aligns with the Paris Climate Agreement, the plan said.

CPS Energy, to reduce its GHG emissions, is aiming to meet the goals in two ways: a 41% reduction by 2030 and 71% by 2040, according to its report. Moreover, the utility plans to “retire” aging units to add more renewable energy sources.

As of Jan. 2024, the utility holds renewable resource stakes in:

1.049 megawatts of wind energy

552 megawatts of utility-scale solar

10 megawatts of battery storage resource

You can view the CPS Energy report below: