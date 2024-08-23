KSAT Q&A: Doctor discusses colorectal cancer risk factors, prevention screenings

One in 24 people will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer in their lifetime as it’s the second most common cause of cancer deaths for men and women combined, yet it is one of the most preventable diseases.

The FDA recently approved a test that can be taken at the doctor’s office, offering a new and less invasive option for cancer screening.

Dr. Jessica Treviño Jones, founder and director of the Cancer Risk Reduction and Education Clinic at UT Health San Antonio MD Anderson Cancer Center, joined GMSA to discuss the disease.

