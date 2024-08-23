Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Shavano Park identified

SHAVANO PARK, Texas – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man and woman found dead inside a home in an apparent murder-suicide Wednesday morning.

The office identified them as 61-year-old Jerry Hernandez and 62-year-old Sonia Hernandez.

Recommended Videos

Bill Hill, Shavano Park city manager, said the incident happened before 8 a.m. before police responded to the 100 block of Cinnamon Oak for reported gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers found the man and woman dead inside the home.

Police said they are not looking for anyone else involved in the incident.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.