Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide, Shavano Park officials say

The incident happened Wednesday before 8 a.m. in the 100 block of Cinnamon Oak

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

SHAVANO PARK, Texas – An investigation is underway after a man and woman were found dead inside a home Wednesday morning, according to Shavano Park officials.

Bill Hill, Shavano Park city manager, said police are investigating the incident as an apparent murder-suicide.

The incident happened before 8 a.m. before police responded to the 100 block of Cinnamon Oak for reported gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers found the man and woman dead inside the home.

Police are not looking for anyone else involved in the incident. They are awaiting the official determination from the medical examiner on the manner and cause of death for the man and woman.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.

KSAT will update this story when officials release more information.

Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.

