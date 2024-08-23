Texas law enforcement agencies team up for ‘Saturation Saturday’

SAN ANTONIO – As Labor Day weekend nears, law enforcement agencies are teaming up for Saturation Saturday this weekend to increase traffic safety enforcement against impaired drivers.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and San Antonio police said they are working on the initiative with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

According to MADD’s website, Saturation Saturday was first launched in 2016 in Missouri and has since grown to include law enforcement agencies in Illinois and New York.

This year, SAPD and Bexar County are two of 11 law enforcement agencies around San Antonio and surrounding areas that are participating in the nationwide effort, a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office news release said.