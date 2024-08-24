15-year-old missing teenager with a medical condition has been found

BCSO officials said Mark Angel Ramos,15, was reported missing yesterday after he didn’t get on the school bus to go home. Officials added that the last place he was seen was at 11600 FM 471, the address for William Taft High School.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – UPDATE (12:41 p.m., August 24, 2024): Mark Angel Ramos, 15, has been found and is home safe.

Ramos’ father, Ramiro, confirmed the news to KSAT on Saturday afternoon.

Ramiro Ramos said his son came home on his own and appears to be in good health.

Bexar County sheriff’s deputies are on the way to Ramos’ home to verify his condition, Ramiro Ramos said.

Below is the original story from Saturday afternoon.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager who has a medical condition.

Deputies said Mark Angel Ramos, 15, was reported missing Friday after he didn’t get on the school bus after school.

Officials also said he was last seen in the 11600 block of FM 471, William Taft High School’s address.

According to a BCSO social media post, Ramos is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and has brown eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweater, gray and black camouflaged shorts, a black and blue-colored backpack, a shark tooth necklace and blue-framed glasses.

Anyone with information on Ramos’ whereabouts is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210)-335-6000 or email the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org.