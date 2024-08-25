Missing 8-year-old boy with autism found dead in Texas lake, officials say

An image of the missing child

RICHMOND, Texas – An 8-year-old boy with autism was found dead in a lake after he was reportedly missing, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Ryan Akabusi had been last seen around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday in the 19900 block of Kendall Lake Drive.

Recommended Videos

The sheriff’s office said Akabusi’s body was found in a lake close to where he went missing.

Before the discovery, an AMBER Alert for Akabusi was issued on Saturday afternoon.

Texas EquuSearch organized a search party to help locate Akabusi.

Captain Dalia Simons of the Fort Bend Sheriff’s Office did not confirm how Akabusi entered the lake, but his death did not show signs of foul play, ABC 7 Chicago reported.

Investigators are in the process of gathering surveillance footage to explain Akabusi’s disappearance further.