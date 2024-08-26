Celebrate cultural festivities at Día de los Muertos festival in October

SAN ANTONIO – Honor and celebrate the loved ones who have passed during the 12th annual Día de los Muertos festival, also known as Muertos Fest, at Hemisfair in October.

Muertos Fest, San Antonio’s largest free Día de Los Muertos festival, will gather together to bring traditional art and culture to celebrate and remember passed loved ones for Día de los Muertos at Hemisfair from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Oct. 26 and noon to 9 p.m. on Oct. 27.

KSAT will air a special broadcast of the festivities on KSAT-12, KSAT.com, and KSAT+ from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 30.

The festival will feature live music, original artwork, dancing, a drum and puppet procession, live poetry, and a large open altar exhibition, according to a press release.

“San Antonio’s Día de los Muertos at Hemisfair is recognized nationwide — and for good reason,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “Our city knows how to embrace its rich cultural heritage in style, and Hemisfair is the perfect location. I am confident the 12th annual Día de los Muertos celebration will be the best yet.”

More than 100,000 people attend Muertos Fest.

Parking is expected to be limited, according to the Muertos Fest website. Visitors are encouraged to use rideshare, bike, or walk to the festival.

Some nearby parking lots and garages in the downtown area from the City of San Antonio website include:

City Tower Garage: Located at 60 N Flores St. Parking is free from 7 a.m.- 11:59 p.m. every Sunday, according to the city’s website.

Convention Center Garage: Located at 41 S Bowie St. 850 E. Commerce St.

Houston/Nolan Lot: Located at Houston at Elm under the Interstate 37 underpass.

Houston Street Garage: Located at 111 College St.

Martinez Parking Lot: Located at S. Alamo and Martinez Streets.

S Alamo St.: Located at 418 S Alamo.

More information on Muertos Fest can be found by clicking here.