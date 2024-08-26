Terry Black’s BBQ unveils updated design for Broadway development

The new design comes after the city approved a zoning change for the land.

SAN ANTONIO – A high-profile development on the Broadway corridor is coming into focus.

The group behind Terry Black’s BBQ has unveiled a more detailed picture of their plans for a currently vacant lot at 2100 Broadway. After steering the project through a number of reviews with the city of San Antonio, the designs are slated to go before the Historic and Design Review Commission next month for final approval. A restaurant, hotel, spa and underground parking structure are all expected to spring up on the lot.

In its most recent hurdle, a zoning change allowing for the hotel development passed City Council. Some challenged the measure, with the Alamo Colleges District and others raising concerns that the smoke from the barbecue restaurant would impact the air quality of the surrounding neighborhood. A representative for Terry Black’s BBQ told council at the time the restaurant would install the infrastructure needed to build a smoke scrubber in case any complaints were made.

District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez threw his support behind the development, saying the nearby hotel guests ensure the group has an interest in making sure the smoke is not a problem.

While the hotel’s designs have yet to be made public, a June zoning change allows for a structure taller than 35 feet. Plans filed with the city late in 2023 outlined a three-story hotel.

The Terry Black’s BBQ family acquired the land in 2021.

HDRC is expected to take up the case on Sept. 4. A timeline for construction has yet to be released. Austin-based Chioco Design LLC is the architect attached.

Read more of this story, and other stories like it, in the San Antonio Business Journal.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.