Local News

Medina Valley Panthers football prepared for challenge of new district

The Panthers open the season against Leander Glenn on Aug. 30 at 7 p.m.

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

The Medina Valley Panthers are gearing up for the challenge of playing in Class 6A, and the Panthers are ready to roar.

Last season, the Panthers played in District 13-5A Division 1. This season, thanks to reclassification, they will compete in District 30-6A.

Before the Panthers reach week five, the team will play four non-district games to prepare for the bigger schools in 6A.

The Panthers are led by head coach Andrew Britt and have 31 lettermen returning from last year’s squad, which went 5-6 overall and advanced to the first round of the playoffs.

Medina Valley will open the season Friday, Aug. 30, at home against Leander Glenn at 7 p.m.

