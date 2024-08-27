Reagan Rattlers predicted to win District 27-6A behind talent of RB Cole Pryor

SAN ANTONIO – Armed with one of the best running backs in San Antonio in Cole Pryor, the Reagan Rattlers expect big things this season.

Reagan went 11-1 last season with a perfect 8-0 in District 28-6A. The Rattlers advanced to the second round of the UIL playoffs and will lean on that extra experience as they look to go farther than that.

This season, Reagan will compete in District 27-6A, and according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, they are predicted to win the district.

The Rattlers have six starters on offense and six starters on defense returning this season.

Reagan has a tough non-district game to start the season on Saturday, Aug. 31, when they will take on the Brennan Bears at 7 p.m. at Farris Stadium.