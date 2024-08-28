76º
How to watch ABC programming pre-empted by KSAT Pigskin Classic

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

“Press Your Luck” can be viewed at 1 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30. “Lucky 13″ can be viewed at 2 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30. “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” can be viewed at 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – High school football season in San Antonio is here, and KSAT will kick off Week 1 with the KSAT Pigskin Classic.

The showdown between the Boerne Greyhounds and Pieper Warriors will be shown on KSAT and all KSAT digital platforms starting at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Gameday Pregame starts at 6:30 p.m., and kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m.

That means some ABC programming will be pre-empted.

Here’s how to watch those programs.

  • “Press Your Luck” can be viewed at 1 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30 (overnight Thursday into Friday).
  • “Lucky 13″ can be viewed at 2 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30 (overnight Thursday into Friday).
  • Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” can be viewed at 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 (overnight Friday into Saturday).

Cable subscribers may be able to watch the programming live at abc.com/watch-live. For additional information, click here.

The third annual KSAT Pigskin Classic will feature the Boerne Greyhounds taking on the Pieper Warriors. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

