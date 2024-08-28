89º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Officials searching for missing 43-year-old man last seen in north Bexar County

Jacob Sanchez could be traveling in a white Land Rover with Texas license plate VDC3509

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: CLEAR Alert, Missing, Bexar County
Jacob Sanchez, 43, was last seen around 11 a.m. on Tuesday in the 21600 block of Hardy Oak Boulevard. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A CLEAR Alert was issued for a missing 43-year-old man last seen in north Bexar County.

Jacob Sanchez, 43, was last seen around 11 a.m. on Tuesday in the 21600 block of Hardy Oak Boulevard.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said Sanchez was last seen wearing a black button-up shirt, a white undershirt, black pants and a wedding ring. He also has a visible scar on his forehead.

According to officials, Sanchez is 5 feet 8 inches tall. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials believe Sanchez could be traveling in a white 2012 Land Rover Range Rover with Texas license plate VDC3509.

If anyone has information on Sanchez’s whereabouts, contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Recommended Videos