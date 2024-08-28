Officials searching for missing 43-year-old man last seen in north Bexar County

Jacob Sanchez, 43, was last seen around 11 a.m. on Tuesday in the 21600 block of Hardy Oak Boulevard.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A CLEAR Alert was issued for a missing 43-year-old man last seen in north Bexar County.

Authorities said Sanchez was last seen wearing a black button-up shirt, a white undershirt, black pants and a wedding ring. He also has a visible scar on his forehead.

According to officials, Sanchez is 5 feet 8 inches tall. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials believe Sanchez could be traveling in a white 2012 Land Rover Range Rover with Texas license plate VDC3509.

If anyone has information on Sanchez’s whereabouts, contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.