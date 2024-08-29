76º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

BCSO searching for missing 54-year-old man last seen in east Bexar County

Matthew Ballin Cross spotted walking away from his home early Wednesday morning toward FM 1346

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: Missing Man, BCSO
Matthew Ballin Cross spotted walking away from his home early Wednesday morning toward FM 1346 (KSAT 12 News)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 54-year-old man last seen in the east part of the county.

Matthew Ballin Cross was spotted walking away from his home early Wednesday morning, heading toward FM 1346.

Recommended Videos

Cross is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with green eyes and light brown hair. He was last wearing a green or black shirt, black shorts and knee-high socks.

BCSO said Cross is known to frequent the Dairy Queen and Henry’s Mexican Restaurant in the China Grove area.

Anyone with information about Cross is asked to call BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email the Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Ivan Herrera, MSB, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.

email

instagram

Recommended Videos