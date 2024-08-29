Crime Stoppers seek tips into death of man found in drainage area on North Side

Juan Carlos Benn was found dead in a drainage area along the 13300 block of Blanco Road on June 5. HIs death was ruled a homicide.

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking tips into the death of man whose body was found in a drainage area.

The body of Juan Carlos Benn, 53, was found around 10 a.m. on June 5 in a drainage area covered by a metal plate along the 13300 block of Blanco Road.

Signs of foul play were found on Benn’s body, but it’s unclear what led to his death, which was ruled a homicide.

San Antonio police believe Benn was killed between 9 p.m. June 4 and 9 a.m. June 5.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

Additionally, you can leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.