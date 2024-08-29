San Antonio sushi bar shutting down after nearly 20 years of serving the community

SAN ANTONIO – Godai Sushi Bar and Restaurant will close its doors on Saturday, Aug. 31.

The owner of the sushi bar, William (Goro) Pitchford, took to Facebook to announce the closure.

Following is his full post:

Pitchford says this year has taken a toll on him mentally and physically but didn’t indicate why he decided to close his eatery.

The restaurant, which opened in 2005 according to Pitchford’s Facebook page, serves a variety of Japanese-style dishes, including sushi, spring rolls and fried rice.

Located on West Avenue, Pitchford said he plans to lease the kitchen and restaurant out.

Pitchford ends his post saying he will keep updating his Facebook page for more updates.

He also thanked his employees for their service.