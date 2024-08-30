Rep. Henry Cuellar announces over $300,000 for school safety funding at Lytle ISD

LYTLE, Texas – The Lytle Independent School District is getting a $315,809 fund to help improve school safety in the district.

Rep. Henry Cuellar made the announcement on Friday.

Recommended Videos

“Far too often, we see threats and potential risks in our schools. With these funds, Lytle ISD will be better equipped to respond and properly address any issues that may arise,” Cuellar said.

The funding is part of an award from the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP) from 2023. The program awards funding to school districts to help improve security at schools and on school grounds.

Lytle ISD is in the process of improving security measures across the district. This new funding will help the district improve their capacity to respond and address security threats.

“By prioritizing these initiatives, we invest in the well-being and future of our children, fostering a sense of safety and community in schools. Ensuring our schools remain safe is crucial to fostering a secure, productive learning environment,” said Rep. Cuellar.

Funds will help bring bullet resistant film for interior windows, upgrade security cameras, upgrade to non-scalable fencing, monitoring systems with badge access for their campuses, and salaries for tech personnel to monitor and install district wide security systems.